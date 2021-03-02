Today on The Editors, Rich, Michael, Jim, and Maddy discuss the allegations being leveled at Governor Cuomo, Trump’s CPAC speech, and the uproar over some of Dr. Seuss’s books. Listen below, or subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
The Corner
‘Canceling Cuomo’
Recommended
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
The Absurd Criticism of Rand Paul’s Rachel Levine Questioning
How likely is it that this dangerous ideological agenda is about to get worse?
Exclusive: 48 Senators Promise to Oppose Any Bill that Funds Abortion
Pro-life lawmakers pledge to resist spending bills that don’t include the Hyde amendment.
Cruz: Actually, It Is Constitutional to Impeach and Convict a Former President
Never mind how he voted.
What Happened to Officer Sicknick?
Democratic impeachment managers have a duty to explain how Officer Sicknick died.
Minnesota Nasty
Minneapolis is a nice city no longer.
The Latest
Against Canceling Dr. Seuss
A beloved American author is targeted by the book-banners, epitomizing all that’s wrong with cancel culture.
Tanden Withdraws Nomination for Budget Director
Tanden is the first of Biden’s 23 Cabinet nominees requiring Senate approval to be defeated.
Democrats and Their Imaginary Gun ‘Loopholes’
These are almost always euphemisms used by Democrats defending laws they wish existed but do not.
Biden Announces There Will Be Enough Vaccines for All American Adults by End of May
The announcement comes as regulators recently authorized the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Murkowski’s Vote on Tanden Confirmation is ‘Fluid,’ Thune Says
‘She obviously wants to get their attention on things that are important to her state,’ the senator said.
Texas Gov. Abbott Will Open State '100 Percent,' Lift Mask Mandate
‘Every business that wants to be open should be open,’ he said.