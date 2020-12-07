Can’t Wait for 2020 to End?

If you are in need of some reflection on what 2020 has been all about and how this shared pandemic experience can free us and make us better, you might want to check into my conversation later today on finding God in the crisis, with the two authors of a small book on the matter. Michael Heinlein writes for Our Sunday Visitor and is working on a biography of the late Cardinal Francis George. Fr. Harrison Ayre is a priest in British Columbia and co-host of a podcast, Clerically Speaking. Both are quite active in the best of ways on Twitter (click on their names to follow).

Advertisement

4 p.m. New York time. But one of the mercies of this year, is you don’t have to travel to NYC to participate.

RSVP here. And check out their book here.