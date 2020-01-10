The Corner

Economy & Business

Capitalism Isn’t Broken

By

Modern capitalism occasionally imposes indignities (see the tweet above) in its effort to get the most out of workers. Absurdities of excess exist as well, including paper straws and the margarita that costs $1,200. And many are concerned about inequality, economic injustice, and corporate power.

But are critics of capitalism — including those who argue that we are in a “stage” of capitalism described as “late capitalism,” in which the system is spent and exhausted, reduced to entrenching the elite — correct to be so concerned?

In my latest Bloomberg column, I argue that these concerns are wildly overblown.

* Now is a bizarre time to argue that capitalism is broken. The unemployment rate is at a half-century low, and employment (for prime-age workers) has recovered fully from the Great Recession.

* From the beginning of the Great Recession in 2007 through 2016 (the most recent year for which data are available), the Congressional Budget Office finds that inequality of post-tax-and-transfer income has fallen by 7 percent.

* Technology innovators — who receive a lot of criticism in “late capitalism” discussions — have created trillions of dollars of value for the American people.

Comments

* Median household income (after taxes and transfers) is up 44 percent since 1990.

Check out my column for my full argument. Your comments, as always, are very welcome.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Energy & Environment

Greta Thunberg Is a Joke

By
‘Poll Finds Most People Would Rather Be Annihilated By Giant Tidal Wave Than Continue To Be Lectured By Climate Change Activists,” the Babylon Bee reported in December, adding in an attached news story that one man’s response to hearing “just 30 seconds of a Greta Thunberg lecture” was to scrawl on the ... Read More
Energy & Environment

Greta Thunberg Is a Joke

By
‘Poll Finds Most People Would Rather Be Annihilated By Giant Tidal Wave Than Continue To Be Lectured By Climate Change Activists,” the Babylon Bee reported in December, adding in an attached news story that one man’s response to hearing “just 30 seconds of a Greta Thunberg lecture” was to scrawl on the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Pelosi’s Impeachment Blunder

By
We are in the midst of an imaginary impeachment standoff between House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. “Both have drawn firm lines in the sand. Someone's got to give,” one reporter recently declared. There is, of course, nothing to “give.” Pelosi has no standing to ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Pelosi’s Impeachment Blunder

By
We are in the midst of an imaginary impeachment standoff between House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. “Both have drawn firm lines in the sand. Someone's got to give,” one reporter recently declared. There is, of course, nothing to “give.” Pelosi has no standing to ... Read More
Film & TV

Best Movies of the Decade

By
As film culture moves onward, it’s best to approach 2020 by previous milestones. The past movie decade did not belong to social-justice propagandists but to Alain Resnais, Zack Snyder, Clint Eastwood, and the rise of S. Craig Zahler. What makes those four auteurs the most significant filmmakers of the preceding ... Read More
Film & TV

Best Movies of the Decade

By
As film culture moves onward, it’s best to approach 2020 by previous milestones. The past movie decade did not belong to social-justice propagandists but to Alain Resnais, Zack Snyder, Clint Eastwood, and the rise of S. Craig Zahler. What makes those four auteurs the most significant filmmakers of the preceding ... Read More