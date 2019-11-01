The Corner

Religion

Cardinal Dolan: I Wouldn’t Protect the Integrity of the Eucharist

By

On the positive side, he is very understanding toward those priests who would.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Supreme Court Should Kill DACA

By
President Obama created an illegal policy for the executive branch to follow. President Trump decided to stop that policy. And in a bizarre case the Supreme Court will be hearing November 12, activist groups are suing to force the executive branch to keep acting illegally. At the heart of the case is the ... Read More
Sports

Rachel McKinnon Is a Cheat and a Bully

By
Rachel McKinnon -- the so-called defending “world champion” of women’s track cycling -- is a man. I’ll repeat that so my meaning cannot be misconstrued. He is a man. Maybe my kind-hearted reader is offended by this blunt phrasing. Why am I calling McKinnon a man -- when, perhaps for complicated ... Read More