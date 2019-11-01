Cardinal Dolan: I Wouldn’t Protect the Integrity of the Eucharist

President Obama created an illegal policy for the executive branch to follow. President Trump decided to stop that policy. And in a bizarre case the Supreme Court will be hearing November 12, activist groups are suing to force the executive branch to keep acting illegally.
At the heart of the case is the ...
Read More
On Friday, anyone with a pulse would have seen the news of the release of Kanye West’s newest album, Jesus Is King. It comes after months of news stories about West’s very public conversion to Christianity, a Christianity that bears no resemblance to the vague spiritualism of Moral Therapeutic Deism that is ...
Read More
On Tuesday, House Democrats published the resolution that, once passed, will approve and govern the impeachment inquiry on the question whether President Trump should be impeached. The vote is likely to take place on Thursday.
Some observations about the eight-page resolution.
1) The resolution is flawed, ...
Read More
Rachel McKinnon -- the so-called defending “world champion” of women’s track cycling -- is a man. I’ll repeat that so my meaning cannot be misconstrued. He is a man.
Maybe my kind-hearted reader is offended by this blunt phrasing. Why am I calling McKinnon a man -- when, perhaps for complicated ...
Read More
According to a new national survey of the Democratic primary field released today by Suffolk/USA Today, Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard is leading California senator Kamala Harris, by one point, a surprising new development in the race.
Former vice president Joe Biden comes in first place at 26 percent, ...
Read More
The junior senator from California, Kamala Harris, is laying off dozens of campaign staffers and redirecting most of her dwindling resources to Iowa. In recent polls, Harris has cratered to just 3 percent, falling behind Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Harris memorably slighted Gabbard after a July debate. ...
Read More
You may read it here first: This sordid, contemptible impeachment ruse is finally disintegrating. It was another fraud, and I predict that this time the polls will move clearly in the president’s favor. There are limits to how often his enemies can get the public and the world to the edges of their chairs with ...
Read More
In l’affaire Ukraine, the president is guilty as charged. And the best strategy for him to avoid impeachment by the House and perhaps even removal by the Senate is to admit it, apologize, and let voters make their own judgment. It’s also the best way to fend off a disaster for Senate Republicans.
The ...
Read More
On Tuesday, a historic vote took place in the House on a simple resolution to recognize the Armenian Genocide of 1915, when Ottoman Turkey massacred 1.5 million Armenians and other Christian minorities in the Empire, including Assyrians and Greeks. For the descendants of victims of the Armenian genocide, ...
Read More