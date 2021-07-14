Carp Bombing in Wisconsin

Bald eagles are back, and they may be gunning for city hall. This past weekend, city hall employees in Neenah, Wis., discovered a heavily dented hood on a municipal vehicle, with a large, dead carp lying on the ground nearby. Jake Prinsen of the Appleton Post-Crescent writes,

Police and the inspector found a dead carp several feet away and determined the damage was caused by an eagle or other large bird that dropped the fish. “The police said there’s no way someone could have hit (the car) with the fish hard enough to do that kind of damage,” said Neenah office manager Samantha Jefferson. “It had to have come from way far up — it’s crazy.”

The report notes once-endangered bald eagles have made a comeback in the state.

To follow up on the story, I reached out to a local spokes-eagle, Pam Plumage, about this heinous assault on government property but was rebuffed by incomprehensible squawking. Is this an isolated incident of aquatic-bombardment activism, or does it portend a return to the great human-eagle wars of old? Too soon to say. This story is still developing.