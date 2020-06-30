The Corner

Politics & Policy

Cases Are Surging in Some Blue States, Too

By
A commuter wears a mask while walking into the subway as the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues in New York City, April 30, 2020. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Continuing a point from yesterday’s Morning Jolt, on Monday the states with the most deaths from COVID-19 were California (41), Massachusetts (35), Florida (28), Texas (21), Mississippi (20), Rhode Island (19), Illinois (14), Ohio (14), and New York State, which led in this category, for so many days, suffered only 12 deaths. If patients succumbing to the virus are a lagging indicator, the Northeast is thankfully done with the early steps of this painful process, but the worst and last part isn’t over yet.

News coverage of the pandemic in the past week or two has focused heavily on Texas, Florida, and Arizona — and those states are indeed suffering considerable spikes, with little sign of relief on the horizon. Eight of the top ten states in new cases yesterday are in the South, and one of the others is Arizona.

Comments

But headlines like “Covid swamps Trump Country” and “Blue state pandemic turns red” are really not offering an accurate depiction, because a bunch of blue states are seeing surging numbers of new cases, too. California stood atop the list of new cases Monday, and the number of new cases in several Northern “blue” states isn’t that far behind those Southern ones — and what’s particularly unnerving was that some of these Northern “blue” states already had considerable waves of infections earlier in the year. Louisiana ranked tenth with 837 new cases. Ohio had 755 new cases Monday — and they’ve had 51,655 cases so far. Illinois had 738 new cases — and they’ve had 143,514 cases so far. Washington — the first state to report a coronavirus case — had 693, and that state has had 33,391 so far. Pennsylvania had 681 cases — and they’ve had 90,555 cases so far.

Yes, new infections are surging in the South, but they’re also surging in a bunch of other corners of the country, too. 20 states had more than 500 cases yesterday — including states you’re probably not hearing as much about, such as Kansas and Nevada. I’m not sure what the ideal solution to containing this spread and minimizing the loss of life is; any answer is going to leave some people deeply frustrated. But I know that contending that the virus is some sort of karmic comeuppance for Republican states, as some progressive columnists believe, is a bitter vengeance fantasy that obscures the real solutions we need during this pandemic.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

PC Culture

Our Age of Superstition

By
We live in a society gripped by a quasi-religious fervor and obsessed with symbols and irrational fears. Anything that is thought to have the slightest association with racism, no matter how attenuated the connection or how innocent the explanation, must be crushed and expunged. The mere presence of a possibly ... Read More
PC Culture

Our Age of Superstition

By
We live in a society gripped by a quasi-religious fervor and obsessed with symbols and irrational fears. Anything that is thought to have the slightest association with racism, no matter how attenuated the connection or how innocent the explanation, must be crushed and expunged. The mere presence of a possibly ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Good Riddance to the Blaine Amendments

By
It took a century and a half, but the Supreme Court finally rejected the Blaine amendments. The Court’s decision in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue is a victory for religious believers, schoolchildren, poor and working-class parents, and the rule of law. It is a loss only for bigots, militant ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Good Riddance to the Blaine Amendments

By
It took a century and a half, but the Supreme Court finally rejected the Blaine amendments. The Court’s decision in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue is a victory for religious believers, schoolchildren, poor and working-class parents, and the rule of law. It is a loss only for bigots, militant ... Read More
Elections

When the Bidexit?

By
We have reached a strange impasse in the campaign in which weakness is seen as strength. The fact that Biden is cognitively impaired and hiding in his basement in virtual incommunicado is now seen as a valuable strategy, given that Trump is dealing with the virus, lockdowns, the economy, and a pandemic of ... Read More
Elections

When the Bidexit?

By
We have reached a strange impasse in the campaign in which weakness is seen as strength. The fact that Biden is cognitively impaired and hiding in his basement in virtual incommunicado is now seen as a valuable strategy, given that Trump is dealing with the virus, lockdowns, the economy, and a pandemic of ... Read More
World

China Swallows Hong Kong

By
The Chinese Communist Party, through what it portrays as its legislature (the “National People’s Congress”), has enacted a law crushing democracy in Hong Kong. Under the guise of protecting “national security,” the new law criminalizes as “subversion” and “terrorism” various expressions of ... Read More
World

China Swallows Hong Kong

By
The Chinese Communist Party, through what it portrays as its legislature (the “National People’s Congress”), has enacted a law crushing democracy in Hong Kong. Under the guise of protecting “national security,” the new law criminalizes as “subversion” and “terrorism” various expressions of ... Read More
Culture

Playing the Blame Game

By
You’ve almost made it halfway through 2020, which means that so far, you’ve witnessed and survived a global pandemic, a worldwide economic crash, riots, looting, the strike on Qasem Soleimani, and murder hornets. Oh, and the impeachment of the president, but that feels like so long ago I had to check to make ... Read More
Culture

Playing the Blame Game

By
You’ve almost made it halfway through 2020, which means that so far, you’ve witnessed and survived a global pandemic, a worldwide economic crash, riots, looting, the strike on Qasem Soleimani, and murder hornets. Oh, and the impeachment of the president, but that feels like so long ago I had to check to make ... Read More