‘Cauldron of Mendacity’

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks during a stop at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., March 19, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

On this week’s second installment of The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Maddy discuss Biden’s enormous infrastructure bill, the allegations coming out against Matt Gaetz, and more bullying over Georgia’s voting law changes. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

﻿

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Audio element.

