On this week’s second installment of The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Maddy discuss Biden’s enormous infrastructure bill, the allegations coming out against Matt Gaetz, and more bullying over Georgia’s voting law changes. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
The Corner
‘Cauldron of Mendacity’
Recommended
The Real Reasons the U.S. Can’t Win Wars Anymore
A response to Bing West.
Clarence Thomas Delivers Decisive Ruling in Religious-Free-Speech Case
Monday was a bad day in court for universities and other serial violators of the First Amendment.
CNN News Writer Denies the Biological Reality of Sex at Birth
To pretend that we as a society are incapable of knowing whether a child is a male or female at birth is lunacy.
Good News about the Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer’s effectiveness against the Brazilian, U.K., and South African variants is encouraging news.
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
Never Ask a Question You Don’t Need to Ask: Chauvin Lawyer Gets Clobbered by Witness’s Gripping Testimony
There’s rarely an upside in asking pointed questions to a young, nervous, highly sympathetic witness.
The Latest
Why the Babylon Bee Won't Be Canceled
CEO Seth Dillon talks to NR about the brazen efforts by powerful media outlets to misrepresent and silence his satirical publication.
Why Mastering Skills Trumps ‘Pursuing Your Passions’
Advice for the young conservative in the modern world.
Defiant Federal Judge Calls Out the Media-Democrat Complex
One D.C. Circuit jurist pulled no punches as he sounded the alarm on ‘one-party control of the press and media.’
Frida Kahlo at the de Young: So-So Painter, Master at Self-Invention
Plus a Calder/Picasso show that’s much ado about not much.
The Working-Class GOP: A Muddled Concept
A favorite Republican catchphrase deserves higher scrutiny.
The Undying Glory of The Ten Commandments
Why does Cecil B. DeMille’s retelling of the Moses saga still hold our attention 65 years later?