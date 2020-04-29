CBS News Proves My Point

Earlier this week, I wrote an article about the biased journalism of Kate Smith, who calls herself an “abortion access reporter” at CBS News but does precious little reporting. Most of her work consists of conducting softball interviews with the leaders of abortion-rights advocacy groups and churning out articles and tweets that resemble their press releases.

Just yesterday, CBS News published Smith’s latest article, and it’s as if they set out to prove my point. The headline says it all: “Abortion providers say they’re experiencing a ‘post-Roe’ world. Others say it’s worse.” The piece features several lengthy quotes from a number of abortion-rights activists but includes just one brief remark from a pro-lifer, whose name Smith misspells. It’s a thinly veiled opinion piece, in which Smith cobbles together a few unchallenged comments from advocates of legal abortion and intersperses her own subjective commentary, written to read like fact.

QED.