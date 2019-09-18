The Corner

Culture

Celebrate the Lower Abortion Rate — But 826,320 Is Still Too Many

By
An anti-abortion demonstrator holds a placard during the March For Life, an anti-abortion protest in London, Britain, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls – RC14F771B3D0

According to a new report from the pro-choice Guttmacher Institute, there were an estimated 862,320 abortions performed in the U.S. in 2017. That’s a nearly 20-percent drop from 2011, when Guttmacher estimated that more than 1 million American women obtained an abortion.

Guttmacher’s new report also estimates that the abortion rate (abortions per 1,000 women) dropped from 16.9 in 2011 to to 13.5 in 2017. This report confirms what Centers for Disease Control data have long shown: Since the 1980s, the abortion rate in the U.S. has dropped steadily nearly every single year. (It’s worth noting that CDC data tend to lag behind Guttmacher; it has only released U.S. abortion statistics through 2015. Also, the CDC obtains its statistics by gathering abortion data from states, and it isn’t mandatory that states report their data. Several states don’t, so the CDC’s reports likely are less accurate than Guttmacher’s estimates.)

Comments

The Guttmacher report suggests that the decline in the abortion rate is “related to declines in births and pregnancies overall” and notes that abortion restrictions might also have played a role. Some suggest that more widespread access to contraception has decreased the level of unintended pregnancy, resulting in fewer abortions, but data also show that a higher percentage of women with unintended pregnancies choose to carry them to term, so birth-control access doesn’t tell the whole story.

It is worth celebrating that the number of abortions in the U.S. seems to have dropped once again. But with abortion statistics come the risk that we view these numbers as mere data and forget that each of those 826,320 abortion procedures ended a human life. Another decline in the abortion rate is a small win, but it’s far from enough.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Real Reason for That Kavanaugh Smear

By
The New York Times on Saturday joined The New Yorker and many other media outlets in upending a dumpster full of garbage on its own reputation in an effort to smear Brett Kavanaugh. After more than a year of digging, the Democrats and their media allies still have no supported allegations of sexual misconduct by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

CNN: Everything but the News

By
For a while, we thought MSNBC had temporarily usurped CNN as the font of fake news — although both networks had tied for the most negative coverage (93 percent of all their news reports) of President Trump’s first 100 days in office. A cynic would argue that CNN had deliberately given Trump undue coverage ... Read More