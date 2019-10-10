Center-Right Lawyers Endorse Impeachment Inquiry

An excerpt from a statement by the organization “Checks and Balances”:

We believe the acts revealed publicly over the past several weeks are fundamentally incompatible with the president’s oath of office, his duties as commander in chief, and his constitutional obligation to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” These acts, based on what has been revealed to date, are a legitimate basis for an expeditious impeachment investigation, vote in the House of Representatives and potential trial in the Senate.