‘CEOs for Abortion’

I wrote about the CEO letter today:

Clarity of thought and expression about moral issues is not a core competency of CEOs.

If anyone had any doubt, look no further than the “historic” pro-abortion statement by nearly 200 CEOs that ran in a full-page ad in the New York Times. It is a festival of absurdity and euphemism, an exercise in perverse virtue-signaling to a progressive audience that believes that maintaining one of the most permissive pro-abortion regimes in the developed world is a virtue.

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

