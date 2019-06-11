‘CEOs for Abortion’

I wrote about the CEO letter today:

Clarity of thought and expression about moral issues is not a core competency of CEOs.

If anyone had any doubt, look no further than the “historic” pro-abortion statement by nearly 200 CEOs that ran in a full-page ad in the New York Times. It is a festival of absurdity and euphemism, an exercise in perverse virtue-signaling to a progressive audience that believes that maintaining one of the most permissive pro-abortion regimes in the developed world is a virtue.