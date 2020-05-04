Has the British government forgotten how to spell the word “men”?
There is emerging evidence to suggest that #coronavirus may be having a disproportionate impact on some ethnic groups, as well as certain genders.
We're launching a review into the factors impacting health outcomes to address health inequalities.
In all seriousness, obscuring the truth — in this case, that there are two biological genders: male and female — during a public-health emergency is as dangerous as it is stupid.