Chauvin Murder Trial: Everything You Need to Know

With closing arguments scheduled to begin Monday morning, the jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in the death of George Floyd could begin deliberating on the case as early as this afternoon, following instructions on the law by Judge Peter Cahill. NR’s Andy McCarthy has been covering the case for the last few weeks, from the complications of charging murder in a case where police are alleged to have unintentionally killed a detainee, to the pretrial motions and challenge of seating a fair jury in such a politically fraught case, through the opening statements and the trial testimony, and examining how the jury might decide the three charges against the former Minneapolis cop.
We’ve gathered up Andy’s posts since jury selection began in March, and are providing them below (the most recent on top), as a one-stop shop to get caught up on a trial that has the nation on edge.
George Floyd’s Death: How Should the Jury Decide the Charges against Derek Chauvin?
Chauvin’s Medical Expert Helps a Reeling Defense
Chauvin’s Stumbling Defense Case
Chauvin Defense Expert Destroyed on the Stand
Will Derek Chauvin Testify? Defense Case Begins Under Cloud of Unrest
Judge Won’t Sequester Chauvin Jury Over Latest Police-Involved Killing
Chauvin Prosecutors Have Answered One Big Question
Gripping Medical Testimony Gets Chauvin Prosecution Back on Track
Chauvin Trial: Police Brutality or Failure of Care?
Chauvin Trial Bombshell: ‘I Ate Too Many Drugs’
Chauvin Murder Trial: The Prosecution’s Reckless Gambit
Chauvin Trial: When Are Leading Questions Allowed?
Derek Chauvin’s Hobbled Defense
Powerful Evidence That George Floyd Resisted Arrest
Confrontation with Feisty Witness Brings Chauvin’s Defense into Focus
Chauvin’s Lawyer Gets Clobbered by Witness’s Gripping Testimony
Important Eyewitness Testimony at the Chauvin Trial
Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘Wouldn’t Let Up and Wouldn’t Get Up’ as George Floyd Slowly Died
Derek Chauvin’s Trial in Floyd Death Case Is on Track
Derek Chauvin Rebuffed by High Court
Chauvin Jury Selection Goes Forward … for the Moment
The George Floyd Murder Trial: A Charging Nightmare