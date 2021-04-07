Chauvin Trial Bombshell: ‘I Ate Too Many Drugs’

Prosecutors at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in Minneapolis seemed jolted Wednesday when one of their most important witnesses initially testified that during George Floyd’s detention by police, while he appeared to be in fear for his life, Floyd stated, “I ate too many drugs.” Floyd, who was later pronounced dead, could be heard speaking on an audio/visual recording. The witness, Agent James Reyerson of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, acknowledged during cross-examination by Chauvin’s counsel, Eric Nelson, that he could hear Floyd say, “I ate too many drugs.”

It was clear that prosecutors were taken aback by this testimony. On …