Checking In on Trump’s COVID-Relief Actions

Jeff Stein and Tony Romm of the Washington Post have a good overview of where things stand. Short version: Only one state, Arizona, is offering the extra $300 in unemployment benefits made possible by one of the actions, though 13 have been approved to start; another action allows employers to stop collecting payroll taxes from employees’ checks, but the money will still be owed in the future, so companies are generally reluctant to do this — and industry groups have called it “unworkable”; and a third action has stopped relatively few evictions.

We still need Congress to do its job.