Chewing Over the Objections to Impeachment from Trump Critics

When keen minds like Andy McCarthy and Dan McLaughlin are wary of impeachment, proponents like myself ought to pause, consider their arguments, and contemplate whether their wariness is a warning to be heeded.

The concern about what precedent is being set is a legitimate one, although I’d note we’re already in uncharted territory. Just about every president who didn’t win reelection was upset about his loss, and Donald Trump isn’t the first candidate to wonder if the results were entirely legitimate and that the right man had won. But he is the first president to hold a rally and rile up …