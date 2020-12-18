Children Still Shouldn’t Be Given Puberty Blockers

Earlier this month, the English High Court ruled in a landmark case that under-16s were not able to give informed consent to “experimental” and “life-changing” puberty-blocking drugs, which transgender activists and lobby groups claim are essential. (You can read more about the case and the courageous young woman who brought it before the court here.)

Needless to say, not everyone was happy with the decision. Zinnia Jones, a male transgender activist, tweeted that since puberty itself causes “permanent changes,” “an inability to offer informed consent or understand the long-term consequences is actually an argument for putting every single cis and trans person on puberty blockers until they acquire that ability.”

Setting aside Jones’s false equivalence of tampering with a child’s sexual development and leaving it alone, if the ability to offer informed consent is a faculty that only adults possess, then how on earth would keeping a child in a state of artificial prepubescence lend him this requisite maturity?

The mind boggles.

For how best to respond to such pathological nonsense, take a leaf out of Megyn Kelly’s book:

It’s time to stop being afraid. Fight this awful abusive insanity. Children must be protected from these unwell activists. https://t.co/vhTN4prfod — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 13, 2020