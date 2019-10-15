The Corner

Sports

Silence Would Be Preferable

By
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during a game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., March 6, 2019. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

LeBron James is justly enduring a public-relations disaster because of his comments on the roiling controversies about the NBA’s relationship with China. He called the Daryl Morey tweet that offended Chinese authorities “misinformed” and made the normally anodyne point that free speech can have adverse consequences for the speaker.

But China isn’t interested in free speech, and the consequences for the NBA are the intended result of government coercion.

James is politically outspoken against the American president, and on behalf of most social-justice causes. He has accepted comparisons to Muhammad Ali, and claimed to want the burden of making things better for minorities in the next generation.

And that’s why his comments about Daryl Morey being “misinformed” strike us as so unusually ill-founded. The same applies to coach Steve Kerr, who drew out an implicit moral equivalence by restating his own criticisms of American life and government.

There is nothing “misinformed” about supporting the Hong Kong protestors, and deploring the Chinese Communist Party. China is still a country of forced abortions. It’s a country of open, systematic, state-led ethnic and religious persecution. It’s a country of social censorship. It’s a country of Kafkaesque social policy: millions of Chinese people who were born illegally as second or third children have no right to education or work, and some do not even have their births registered.

Comments

I think Americans actually would show some understanding and patience with NBA players and personalities that remained discreetly silent. The league’s lucrative involvement in China dates to a time when hopes for China’s liberalization seemed more realistic. And the league’s players may be correct in calculating that any protests against Chinese human-rights abuses from them would not have any salutary effect on China, and could possibly have an adverse one, making Hong Kongers look like subjects of American intrigue rather than genuine interest.

But LeBron’s political self-regard, his financial interests, and his silence simply paint a damning picture.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Elizabeth Warren Is Jussie Smollett

By
Elizabeth Warren has a moving story about being fired from a teaching job because she was pregnant, a story that perfectly complements her political narrative that she is the tribune and champion of those who have been treated unfairly by the powerful. Joe Biden has a moving — and horrifying — story about his ... Read More
PC Culture

Defiant Dave Chappelle

By
When Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special Sticks & Stones came out in August, the overwhelming response from critics was that it was offensive, unacceptable garbage. Inkoo Kang of Slate declared that Chappelle’s “jokes make you wince.” Garrett Martin, in the online magazine Paste, maintained that the ... Read More
Culture

The Origins of the Transgender Movement

By
Editor’s Note: This article has been adapted from remarks delivered at a Heritage Foundation summit. I’ve been asked to talk about the origins of transgenderism and how it relates to children and their exploitation. But first, I would like to start with a little story. Yesterday I was wandering around ... Read More
Film & TV

Joker: An Honest Treatment of Madness

By
When I saw that the New York Times and The New Yorker had run columns berating the new Joker movie, criticizing it not simply on cinematic grounds but instead insisting that the film amounted to a clandestine defense of “whiteness” in an attempt to buttress the electoral aim of “Republicans” — this is a ... Read More