South Park Flips the Chicoms the Bird

A scene from the “Band in China” episode of South Park (Screengrab via SouthPark.cc.com)

While the NBA was bending over backward to avoid offending the Chinese Communist Party, the foul-mouthed cartoon South Park was airing an episode that depicts the Party as the murderous regime it is and mocks the way that Western entertainment companies pander to CCP censors.

Naturally, the regime responded by “deleting virtually every clip, episode and online discussion of the show from Chinese streaming services, social media and even fan pages,” per the Hollywood Reporter.

I’ve loved South Park since it started airing when I was in middle school and my parents wouldn’t let me watch it, and I can’t say I’m surprised that the show was willing to go there — or that no one involved in its production seems regretful in the slightest:

Watch the full episode, indeed. May Parker and Stone still be infuriating censors around the world in 2040.