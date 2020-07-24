Chinese Ambassador Confronted with Uighur Footage on Camera

Earlier this week, the Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom sat down for an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr. Things did not go well for Ambassador Liu Xiaoming, who was, to amend a phrase of Irving Kristol’s, mugged by reality during the interview. Marr presented him with drone footage of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province being blindfolded, handcuffed, and forced onto trains. Watching the ambassador’s panic-stricken attempts to recover in real time from this unexpected confrontation, one can’t help but remember Mike Tyson’s famous observation that “everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face.” Kudos to Marr for hitting the CCP right between the eyes.

Cameron Hilditch is a William F. Buckley Fellow in Political Journalism at National Review Institute. @CameronHilditch