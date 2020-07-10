The Corner

World

Chinese Virologist Details Beijing’s Lies about the Contagiousness of the Coronavirus

By

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, formerly of the Hong Kong School of Public Health, tells Fox News that she has fled China and is speaking publicly about the Chinese government’s mistakes and coverup in the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic.

What Li-Meng Yan lays out in this interview is a more detailed, fleshed-out version of what the rest of the world already knew: Doctors in the ground in Wuhan knew early on that they were dealing with a new and dangerous virus that could be spread from human to human, but both the local government in Wuhan and national government in Beijing insisted to the rest of the world that it was not contagious.

She tells Fox News that one of her contacts, a scientist at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China, had first-hand knowledge of the cases and purportedly told her on December 31 about human-to-human transmission.

Comments

But on that date, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission continued its claim, “the investigation so far has not found any obvious human-to-human transmission and no medical staff infection.”

The Chinese government refused to admit the virus was contagious until January 20.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Biden: Make America Great Again

By
A promise of economic nationalism, an expensive infrastructure bill that’s really a make-work program, prejudice against foreigners, denunciations of Wall Street — Joe Biden is running the 2016 Trump campaign against Donald Trump in 2020. Joe Biden gave a big economic speech in Pennsylvania yesterday, and ... Read More
Elections

Biden: Make America Great Again

By
A promise of economic nationalism, an expensive infrastructure bill that’s really a make-work program, prejudice against foreigners, denunciations of Wall Street — Joe Biden is running the 2016 Trump campaign against Donald Trump in 2020. Joe Biden gave a big economic speech in Pennsylvania yesterday, and ... Read More
Culture

No One Is Ever Woke Enough

By
Closing out the week: The Harper’s letter calling for freedom of expression demonstrates that no one is ever “woke” enough, and that any institution that tries to make peace with the perpetually aggrieved eventually becomes dysfunctional; the value of Hamilton as a litmus test of the limits of cancel ... Read More
Culture

No One Is Ever Woke Enough

By
Closing out the week: The Harper’s letter calling for freedom of expression demonstrates that no one is ever “woke” enough, and that any institution that tries to make peace with the perpetually aggrieved eventually becomes dysfunctional; the value of Hamilton as a litmus test of the limits of cancel ... Read More
NR PLUS Books, Arts & Manners

Mel Gibson’s Beastmode

By
Late-period Mel Gibson is probably the best Mel Gibson; in film after film after film he plays ornery old bastards with such conviction that each successive outing feels like a personal trip to the confessional. He doesn’t need the money anymore, and most of these roles are in indie movies that pay very little ... Read More
NR PLUS Books, Arts & Manners

Mel Gibson’s Beastmode

By
Late-period Mel Gibson is probably the best Mel Gibson; in film after film after film he plays ornery old bastards with such conviction that each successive outing feels like a personal trip to the confessional. He doesn’t need the money anymore, and most of these roles are in indie movies that pay very little ... Read More
Culture

Mark Zuckerberg Is Right

By
Mark Zuckerberg clearly hasn’t gotten the memo. The founder of Facebook persists in defending free expression, even though free speech has fallen decidedly out of fashion. His reward for adhering to what once would have been a commonsensical, if not banal, view of the value of the free exchange of ideas ... Read More
Culture

Mark Zuckerberg Is Right

By
Mark Zuckerberg clearly hasn’t gotten the memo. The founder of Facebook persists in defending free expression, even though free speech has fallen decidedly out of fashion. His reward for adhering to what once would have been a commonsensical, if not banal, view of the value of the free exchange of ideas ... Read More
Culture

In Defense of Terry Crews

By
There are many worthy nominees for the craziest moment in the current cultural turmoil, but the controversy over tweets by actor Terry Crews deserves to be high on the list. In one of his offending tweets, Crews said on July 4th: https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1279493774679261185?s=21 It wasn’t ... Read More
Culture

In Defense of Terry Crews

By
There are many worthy nominees for the craziest moment in the current cultural turmoil, but the controversy over tweets by actor Terry Crews deserves to be high on the list. In one of his offending tweets, Crews said on July 4th: https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1279493774679261185?s=21 It wasn’t ... Read More