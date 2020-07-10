Chinese Virologist Details Beijing’s Lies about the Contagiousness of the Coronavirus

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, formerly of the Hong Kong School of Public Health, tells Fox News that she has fled China and is speaking publicly about the Chinese government’s mistakes and coverup in the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic.

What Li-Meng Yan lays out in this interview is a more detailed, fleshed-out version of what the rest of the world already knew: Doctors in the ground in Wuhan knew early on that they were dealing with a new and dangerous virus that could be spread from human to human, but both the local government in Wuhan and national government in Beijing insisted to the rest of the world that it was not contagious.

She tells Fox News that one of her contacts, a scientist at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China, had first-hand knowledge of the cases and purportedly told her on December 31 about human-to-human transmission.

But on that date, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission continued its claim, “the investigation so far has not found any obvious human-to-human transmission and no medical staff infection.”

The Chinese government refused to admit the virus was contagious until January 20.