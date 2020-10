Our colleague Brittany Bernstein has a piece on the homepage about a battleground House district in Texas, where the execrable Wendy Davis is attempting to unseat our friend Chip Roy. As Brittany notes, Davis has raised a boatload of money and is very competitive in a formerly reliable Republican district that is on the bubble in the Trump era. Chip is a rock-solid conservative who’s in this for the right reasons and could use your help in the final days here.