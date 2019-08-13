This Is Calvinball, Part 285,301

The Corner

CNN’s Chris Cuomo became extremely angry last night when a troll called him “Fredo”:

A man sent cable news host Chris Cuomo into a flying rage when he called the anchor “Fredo” — an apparent insult referencing Fredo Corleone, the ineffective son of Vito Corleone in “The Godfather.”

“Punk ass bitches from the right call me ‘Fredo.’ My name is Chris Cuomo, I’m an anchor on CNN,” the newsman says in the video, which was shared on Twitter Monday evening.

“Fredo is from the ‘Godfather,’ he was a weak brother and the use of it to an Italian is disparaging,” he continues.

The 49-year-old anchor tells the man that the name “Fredo” is as offensive to Italian Americans as the n-word is to African Americans.

Cuomo told the man he would push him down the stairs.

CNN’s PR flack says that the network understands why Cuomo was so upset, given that “Fredo” is an “ethnic slur”:

A CNN spokesperson told The Post: “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”

Ana Navarro used “Fredo” as an insult on Cuomo’s CNN show just this year, without pushback:

As a result, CNN must be on the verge of firing Navarro for using “ethnic slurs” that are the equivalent of the N-word on its network. Right? Or is this just another load of abject nonsense that will be dispensed with as quickly as it was invented — and for the same reasons?

