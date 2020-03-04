Chuck Schumer Is a Thug

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to the media on Capitol Hill, June 18, 2019. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Speaking in defense of “fundamental rights,” Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer — who recently voted against legislation that would protect infants who survive botched abortions — stood atop the steps of the Supreme Court and said the following to a crowd of rabid supporters of legal abortion:

I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have unleashed the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.

As the Senate minority leader, Schumer owes the American people clarity: What type of price will the lifetime appointees pay if they fail to rule in June Medical in the manner Schumer prefers? Who will administer the punishment?

More pressing: Who, specifically, will hit them, and what, specifically, will they hit them with?

And for what? Holding that a Louisiana law that requires abortionists to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital does not constitute an “undue burden” as laid out in Casey?

This is the language of thugs and demagogues. Schumer has time and again proven himself to be both.