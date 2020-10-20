The Corner

Politics & Policy

Chuck Schumer: Politics Over People

By

At Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings last week, Democrat after Democrat insisted that it was irresponsible and selfish of Republicans to hold said hearings instead of focusing on passing a coronavirus relief bill. They did so while filibustering a stopgap bill put forward by Senate Republicans and while Nancy Pelosi refused to even a consider a $1.8 trillion compromise deal offered by Donald Trump’s White House. The latter was endorsed by voices as liberal as California’s Ro Khanna, who backed Bernie Sanders in the 2016 and 2020 presidential primaries.

Comments

Now that the hearings are over though, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is ready to tell the truth. Schumer and his caucus don’t care about passing a stimulus bill, they are just bitter that Republicans will be confirming a new Supreme Court justice using the power granted to them by the voters and Constitution, and further legitimized by precedent. “I am forcing a vote to adjourn the Senate until after the November election,” Schumer announced on Twitter Monday night, adding that “we are not going to have business as usual here in the Senate while the Republicans try to use an illegitimate process to jam through a Supreme Court nominee.”

I confess to having enjoyed watching Schumer and his cohort fumble for politically viable reasons for opposing the eminently qualified Barrett’s nomination, but his implicit admission that this was always about power and never about getting down to the people’s business takes the cake for biggest self-own.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Media

Jeffrey Toobin and Our Public-Hate Ritual

By
Oh, Jeffrey Toobin — let him among us with a free hand cast the first stone. Toobin, a writer for The New Yorker and fixture on CNN, was participating in a role-playing exercise on a Zoom call with his magazine colleagues, wargaming election-night scenarios. Toobin was standing in for the courts when he ... Read More
Media

Jeffrey Toobin and Our Public-Hate Ritual

By
Oh, Jeffrey Toobin — let him among us with a free hand cast the first stone. Toobin, a writer for The New Yorker and fixture on CNN, was participating in a role-playing exercise on a Zoom call with his magazine colleagues, wargaming election-night scenarios. Toobin was standing in for the courts when he ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: No

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: No

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
Elections

How Trump Might Be Winning

By
I’m far too dumb to be able to shed any light on polls, but I do know something about celebrity and I think I can guarantee this: If President Trump wins re-election, Robert Cahaly is going to become very famous very quickly. Who is Robert Cahaly? The chief pollster for the Trafalgar Group, the only major ... Read More
Elections

How Trump Might Be Winning

By
I’m far too dumb to be able to shed any light on polls, but I do know something about celebrity and I think I can guarantee this: If President Trump wins re-election, Robert Cahaly is going to become very famous very quickly. Who is Robert Cahaly? The chief pollster for the Trafalgar Group, the only major ... Read More
Elections

Biden Is Still Underperforming Hillary

By
On October 20, 2016: Hillary Clinton was up 6.8 in the RealClearPolitics average in Pennsylvania. Today, Biden is up 3.8. (that race only tightened to 2.1 in the last week of 2016.) Clinton was up twelve points in Michigan on that day. Biden is up 7.5 right now. Clinton was up 6.5 in Wisconsin. Biden is ... Read More
Elections

Biden Is Still Underperforming Hillary

By
On October 20, 2016: Hillary Clinton was up 6.8 in the RealClearPolitics average in Pennsylvania. Today, Biden is up 3.8. (that race only tightened to 2.1 in the last week of 2016.) Clinton was up twelve points in Michigan on that day. Biden is up 7.5 right now. Clinton was up 6.5 in Wisconsin. Biden is ... Read More
World

Trump and Dictators

By
Donald Trump’s first presidential trip abroad was to Saudi Arabia. On landing, he said, “We are not here to lecture. We are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship.” That was undoubtedly music to dictators’ ears. It’s their job, as they see it, to tell ... Read More
World

Trump and Dictators

By
Donald Trump’s first presidential trip abroad was to Saudi Arabia. On landing, he said, “We are not here to lecture. We are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship.” That was undoubtedly music to dictators’ ears. It’s their job, as they see it, to tell ... Read More