Clarence Thomas Explains Everything

Today brings the PBS debut of the must-see documentary, Created EqualClarence Thomas In His Own Words. Thomas walks us through his extraordinary life, which began in Georgia in crushing poverty, explains the rage he felt at Catholic school when Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered and his resultant turn to radical black nationalism in college, then his turn back to the right and his subsequent rise.

Thomas has, as you would expect, a lot to say about the 1991 circus that attended his hearings to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, over which Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Joe Biden presided. The film, directed by Michael Pack, includes a clip of Biden spouting gobbledygook, to which Thomas replies, “One of the things you do in hearings is you have to sit there and look attentively at people you know have no idea what they’re talking about. I have to be perfectly honest with you — you sit there, and you have no idea what they are talking about.”

I wrote here about all of the ways the documentary gives the lie to the media’s portrayal of Justice Thomas.

Science & Tech

Good, Good, Good, Good News!

By
How often does a Monday morning bring four big pieces of good news? One: “Moderna Inc. on Monday said human subjects in a Phase 1 trial of a candidate Covid-19 vaccine produced immune responses that were a positive sign of the vaccine’s potential to prevent infection with the new coronavirus. . . . Two ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Running Isn’t Racist

By
‘Run Forrest, Run!” When I’m running, that’s about the most annoying thing that happens to me: Some smartass hooligan shouts the famous line from Forrest Gump at me. He usually doesn’t expect me to heckle back, but I almost always do. “Haven’t heard that one before!” is my stock response. It ... Read More
