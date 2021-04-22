Clint Eastwood Keeps Rolling

Clint Eastwood’s latest film is finished. The Western Cry Macho, which stars Eastwood as an ex-rodeo star and is based on the 1975 novel by N. Richard Nash, will be released by Warner Bros. on October 22, a date that suggests the studio believes the project has Oscar potential. His last film, the superb Richard Jewell, came out in December 2019.

This movie stretches a big-screen career that began in the 1960s into the 2020s. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Eastwood’ first film as a director, Play Misty for Me. The new movie will be Eastwood’s 38th feature as director and 47th as star. Given the speed with which Eastwood works, I wouldn’t be surprised if he had another film completed by the time Cry Macho comes out. He turns 91 next month. Bravo.