CNN ‘Senior Legal Analyst’ Can’t Believe Chauvin Defense Wants to Define ‘Reasonable Doubt’

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and his defense attorney Eric Nelson rise to greet jury members in Minneapolis, Minn., April 13, 2021 in this courtroom sketch. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)

CNN “Senior Legal Analyst” Laura Coates took to Twitter Monday to express shock at the fact that Eric Nelson, the defense attorney for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, would begin his closing argument in the George Floyd murder trial by “defining reasonable doubt.”

Defense begins the closing by defining reasonable doubt, not with why #DerekChauvin is innocent. Think about that. #DerekChauvinTrial#GeorgeFloyd — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) April 19, 2021

Her take drew condemnation from the left, right, and center on Twitter.

Despite her title, it’s unclear if Coates — who served in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division during the Bush and Obama years, per her website — actually understands the point of defense attorneys, not to mention the legal principle of “presumption of innocence.”

Think about that!