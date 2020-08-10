The Corner

Sports

College Football: Going, Going, Gone?

By

Back on July 15, I wrote:

USA Today calculates that college football generates at least $4.1 billion in fiscal-year revenue for the athletics departments at the 50-plus public schools in the Power Five conferences, or an average of more than $78 million per school. Most of these schools budgeted for the coming year with the expectation that that money would be there. Now, much or all of it won’t be.

Schools with top football programs have already lost the television revenue from out-of conference games and all of the revenue from ticket sales, luxury boxes, parking fees, etc. Now, they might be losing all of their expected revenue.

Comments

Dan Patrick — the sports journalism icon, not the lieutenant governor of Texas — reports from his sources that “the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow. . . . The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence. . . . And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

New York City’s Downward Spiral

By
New York City must be one of the few places on earth where chaos nostalgia is widespread. Many were the laments, in the Giuliani-Bloomberg era, that the city was “too sanitized,” “too gentrified,” “too boring,” “anodyne,” “suburban.” Often you’d hear people saying, or declaiming, that their ... Read More
U.S.

New York City’s Downward Spiral

By
New York City must be one of the few places on earth where chaos nostalgia is widespread. Many were the laments, in the Giuliani-Bloomberg era, that the city was “too sanitized,” “too gentrified,” “too boring,” “anodyne,” “suburban.” Often you’d hear people saying, or declaiming, that their ... Read More
Immigration

Going after the Employers of Illegal Aliens

By
One year ago, ICE raided multiple chicken plants in Mississippi, arresting hundreds of illegal aliens. Dozens of them have been convicted of various federal crimes, such as identity theft and document fraud. But what about their employers? Simply arresting a bunch of illegals, and leaving it at that, is both ... Read More
Immigration

Going after the Employers of Illegal Aliens

By
One year ago, ICE raided multiple chicken plants in Mississippi, arresting hundreds of illegal aliens. Dozens of them have been convicted of various federal crimes, such as identity theft and document fraud. But what about their employers? Simply arresting a bunch of illegals, and leaving it at that, is both ... Read More