The Corner

Education

Colleges Claim to Promote ‘Critical Thinking,’ but Is That What We Need?

By

Most American colleges and universities say that they aim to develop “critical thinking” in their students. For the most part, they fail to do so, as students graduate without much ability to discern between sound and unsound reasoning.

In today’s Martin Center article, Professor Alex Sosler of Montreat College argues against the cult of critical thinking. “What is lacking in education today,” he writes, “is anchoring the search for knowledge in a charitable outlook, one that emphasizes care and respect over suspicion and critique.”

The emphasis on “critical thinking,” Sosler maintains, puts students in the wrong frame of mind for education, one of suspicion. Instead, he argues for charitable thinking: “Charitable thinking requires a humility that considers, ‘I could be wrong about this’ — even if the ‘this’ is personally repulsive. It’s in this way that we can be challenged in our thinking, where minority opinions are heard and respected, and free speech is protected. You may very well still disagree at the end of charitable thinking, but at least it requires patience to listen.”

That’s a good point, but I would say that students should be taught both the patience to listen along with the precepts of logic so they can rationally evaluate what they hear.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Comments
George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

Most Popular

Trump’s Ugly Exit

By
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More

Trump’s Ugly Exit

By
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More

Checkmate in Pennsylvania for the Trump Campaign

By
Realistically speaking, the legal battle over the 2020 election is over. As I explained over the weekend, from President Trump’s perspective, that battle is beset by a fatal mismatch between (a) what his campaign is in a position to allege and prove, and (b) the remedy -- i.e., the potential number of votes ... Read More

Checkmate in Pennsylvania for the Trump Campaign

By
Realistically speaking, the legal battle over the 2020 election is over. As I explained over the weekend, from President Trump’s perspective, that battle is beset by a fatal mismatch between (a) what his campaign is in a position to allege and prove, and (b) the remedy -- i.e., the potential number of votes ... Read More

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Doomed to Repeat

By
Enough! Almost nine months into the American COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned so much about the disease, and yet almost nothing at all about how to confront it with policy. Or rather, we confront it with policies that make no sense, that do not relate to each other, and that impose all the costs of ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Doomed to Repeat

By
Enough! Almost nine months into the American COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned so much about the disease, and yet almost nothing at all about how to confront it with policy. Or rather, we confront it with policies that make no sense, that do not relate to each other, and that impose all the costs of ... Read More

A Second Joan of Arc Film Challenges Us All

By
The audacious French filmmaker Bruno Dumont presents Joan of Arc (Jeanne) as more than a sequel to his 2017 Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc. Having exhausted the ideas of the first film, Dumont goes back at the subject to find new relevance. He presents the saint’s final agony — her personal and ... Read More

A Second Joan of Arc Film Challenges Us All

By
The audacious French filmmaker Bruno Dumont presents Joan of Arc (Jeanne) as more than a sequel to his 2017 Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc. Having exhausted the ideas of the first film, Dumont goes back at the subject to find new relevance. He presents the saint’s final agony — her personal and ... Read More