Combatting Our Throwaway Society: Charlie Camosy on Nursing Homes & Coronavirus, Adoption & More

Charlie Camosy has been one of the most persistent and consistent voices calling attention to the dangers of rationing in these coronavirus times. This has happened even as the world has seemed to stop to protect vulnerable human lives — you’ve seen the decisions governors have made that have left men and women in nursing homes even more vulnerable than they started out. This is about more than bad governance, it’s about an ideology that infects so much of our culture and lives.

Even on a good day, he points to the dangers of our throwaway society, that casts asides human lives.

Camosy, who is an associate professor of theological and social ethics at Fordham University, is author of Resisting Throwaway Culture: How a Consistent Life Ethic Can Unite a Fractured People and Beyond the Abortion Wars: A Way Forward for a New Generation.

His is a good and helpful and brave voice. I hope you enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed talking with him. This is a time for taking this effort we’ve all made to protect some of the most vulnerable among us and making it the way we live our life as a culture.