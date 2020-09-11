Condoleezza Rice: Director of the Hoover Institution

(Screengrab of Uncommon Knowledge )

Uncommon Knowledge with Peter Robinson is proud to present the first interview with Condoleezza Rice in her new role as director of the Hoover Institution. After a storied career that includes provost of Stanford University (1993–1999), United States national-security adviser (2001–2005), United States secretary of state (2005–2009), the author of numerous books, and an inaugural member of the College Football Playoff selection committee, on September 1st, 2020, Director Rice became the Hoover Institution’s eighth director in its 101-year history and the first woman to hold the position. In this wide-ranging conversation, Director Rice and I discuss Hoover’s mission in the 21st century, the role of think tanks in crafting public policy, her views about the current geo-political situation regarding Russia and China, and her personal thoughts about the national conversation currently underway in the United States about racial relations and how we look back at the country’s founding and history.

Advertisement

Recorded on September 9th, 2020