Confidence in the Supreme Court Grows

(Leah Millis/Reuters)

We have heard a fair amount of warnings from the left about how conservative appointments to and decisions from the Supreme Court are a threat to its legitimacy. But so far, polling is indicating that public approval of the institution is on the rise.

Gallup has approval up by 12 points (from 42 to 54 percent) since the addition of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Annenberg shows that 68 percent of Americans have “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of trust in the Court; its poll in 2013 had 58 percent choosing one of those options.

While some conservatives have been disappointed about the cautiousness of the Court’s majority, conservatives are generally pleased by its direction — and are driving the increased public confidence.

(h/t Scotusblog)