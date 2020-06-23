Congress Should Do Its Job (Investigating UFOs, Obviously)

People watch the skies during a UFO tour outside Sedona, Ariz., in 2013. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

As someone who has both called on Congress to exercise more power and expressed interest in the possibility of extraterrestrial life, I was pleased to learn that earth’s greatest deliberative body has decided to show some initiative concerning recent reports of UFOs. Via Politico:

The Senate Intelligence Committee has voted to require U.S. intelligence agencies and the Defense Department to compile a detailed public analysis of all data collected on “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” including intrusions recorded by Navy pilots in recent years. The provision contained in the annual intelligence authorization bill, which still needs to be adopted by the full Senate, sets up an usually public debate on Capitol Hill about how extensively the government has been tracking high performance aircraft of unknown origin, or UFOs. . . . Now the Senate panel, chaired by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), is directing the executive branch to centralize all relevant information about such intrusions collected from a wide range of sources, including the Office of Naval Intelligence, the FBI, satellites or other technical means, and human spies. It also wants a recounting of how agencies share such information and who is responsible for the task; whether the aircraft in question could indicate a major technological breakthrough by a foreign adversary; and “recommendations regarding increased collection of data, enhanced research and development, and additional funding and other resources.”

Whatever you think of the recent reports that have spurred congressional action, they are certainly worthy of further exploration. And Congress is right to demand transparency about the government’s recent investigations. Kudos to the Senate for using long-atrophied muscles on behalf of a worthy cause.