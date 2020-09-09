The Corner

Economy & Business

Congress Still Bickering over COVID Relief

By

As I discussed last month, the Democratic House and the Republican Senate have not seen eye-to-eye on the next round of COVID relief. The House put forward an absurd $3 trillion bill, while the Senate went with a more modest $1 trillion; Democrats offered to meet in the middle, but Republicans were unwilling to double their spending; Republicans suggested passing a targeted bill to handle only the major areas of agreement, but Democrats didn’t want a “piecemeal” approach that could ultimately leave many of their major priorities unaddressed.

Senate Republicans have now put forward a “skinny” bill priced at $500 billion that would cover only the bare essentials (a $300 weekly boost to unemployment to replace the expired $600 boost, more money for small business, etc.), basically reupping their offer of a piecemeal approach. It’s not even clear this will pass the Senate, and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are already insulting the “emanciated” legislation.

Comments

Meanwhile, a stopgap $300 unemployment boost that Trump enacted via executive action is running out of money soon — but the economy is improving. Nonfarm employment fell by about 22 million between February and April, but it gained about half of that back by August. The unemployment rate shows a similar rebound, and last month it stood about where it had in late 2011. Things are not good, but they are improving rapidly.

At this rate, there will no longer be hordes of unemployed Americans in need of help by the time Congress gets around to helping them.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

National Security & Defense

Mattis Told Then-DNI Coats They May Be Forced to Take ‘Collective Action’ against ‘Unfit’ Trump, According to New Woodward Book

By
Former defense secretary Jim Mattis told then-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats they may have to take "collective action" against President Trump due to his unfitness for office, according to a new book by Bob Woodward. In excerpts of the book,"Rage," published in the Washington Post Woodward, who is ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Mattis Told Then-DNI Coats They May Be Forced to Take ‘Collective Action’ against ‘Unfit’ Trump, According to New Woodward Book

By
Former defense secretary Jim Mattis told then-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats they may have to take "collective action" against President Trump due to his unfitness for office, according to a new book by Bob Woodward. In excerpts of the book,"Rage," published in the Washington Post Woodward, who is ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Wrong-Way Biden

By
Joe Biden is a proud retail politician, a man who believes the personal touch is how elected officials cement a connection with us. So I’ll share my personal story about how he cemented a connection with me, back when I and a few hundred thousand other troops were preparing for war, and Joe wafted in to warn us ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Wrong-Way Biden

By
Joe Biden is a proud retail politician, a man who believes the personal touch is how elected officials cement a connection with us. So I’ll share my personal story about how he cemented a connection with me, back when I and a few hundred thousand other troops were preparing for war, and Joe wafted in to warn us ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Accept the Results

By
One of the many wondrous ironies of the 2016 presidential campaign is that the very same Democrats who spent the months leading up to the election demanding that Donald Trump make a solemn vow to “accept the results,” prelusive to the concession speech he was expected to make, refused to accept the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Accept the Results

By
One of the many wondrous ironies of the 2016 presidential campaign is that the very same Democrats who spent the months leading up to the election demanding that Donald Trump make a solemn vow to “accept the results,” prelusive to the concession speech he was expected to make, refused to accept the ... Read More
Media

Questions the Media Should Ask Joe Biden

By
Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden finally held what was billed as a press conference with journalists the other day -- something of rarity in a campaign that has relied predominately on staged question-and-answer sessions. It was a truly embarrassing display of hackery from the media. Here’s a ... Read More
Media

Questions the Media Should Ask Joe Biden

By
Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden finally held what was billed as a press conference with journalists the other day -- something of rarity in a campaign that has relied predominately on staged question-and-answer sessions. It was a truly embarrassing display of hackery from the media. Here’s a ... Read More