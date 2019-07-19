Congress Takes Up Surprise Medical Bills

My new Bloomberg Opinion column looks at the congressional debate over surprise medical bills, and what it portends for “Medicare for All.”

There’s a high-profile debate over health care playing out in the presidential race, and a lower-profile one taking place in Congress. Several Democratic presidential candidates are telling us that they are going to provide health care that is free at the point of service to all comers. In little-noticed congressional mark-ups, members of both parties are demonstrating why these promises will not be met.