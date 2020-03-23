The Corner

Politics & Policy

Congressional Democrats Add Last-Minute Ideological Demands to Coronavirus Relief Package

By
Chuck Schumer and democrats hold a news conference in Washington, January 31, 2020. (Amanda Voisard/Reuters)

A senior Republican Senate aide tells NRO:

As Leader Schumer continues to hold up the desperately-needed relief package, the last-minute list of demands from Pelosi’s and Schumer’s ideological wish list are coming into focus.

Below are some of the new, non-coronavirus-related demands that popped up after Speaker Pelosi flew back from San Francisco yesterday after taking a week off:

1) Unprecedented collective bargaining powers for unions

2) Increased fuel emissions standards for airlines

3) Expansion of wind and solar tax credits

Not only are these completely unrelated to the coronavirus epidemic, they could prevent companies from participating in the loan programs altogether—directly causing unnecessary layoffs.

Senior Democratic congressional aides did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday on CNN that he was delighted to see that Republicans had been engaging in “a great deal” of bipartisan compromise over the weekend:

BLITZER: And you think it’ll be wrapped up by Monday?

SCHUMER: Well, I hope it is. We’re having good bipartisan agreements. The initial bill Leader McConnell put in didn’t have any Democratic input and we were worried that we just try to put it on the floor and not consult Speaker Pelosi because the House still has to pass this. But actually, to my delight and surprise there has been a great deal of bipartisan cooperation thus far.

On Sunday night, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell cast blame on Speaker Pelosi and Schumer for blocking the bipartisan Senate bill.

Pelosi’s office announced on Monday that she will deliver remarks at 2:00p.m. Monday introducing a different bill written by House Democrats to respond to the economic crisis created by the coronavirus epidemic.

Florida GOP senator Marco Rubio warned Sunday night that Congress needs to act immediately to stem the tide of mass layoffs:

