Connecticut Female Athletes Will Appeal Judge’s Dismissal of Trans Sports Dispute

A federal district court ruled to dismiss the legal challenge of four Connecticut female athletes, who were suing their state’s athletic conference for allowing males (who identify as girls) to compete in girls’ athletic events. The female athletes’ legal team has stated that they intend to appeal this decision.

Alliance Defending Freedom, whose attorneys are representing the athletes, emphasized the injustice in a statement:

Since 2017, boys have consistently deprived Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith, and Ashley Nicoletti of honors and opportunities to compete at elite levels. Mitchell, for example, would have won the 2019 state championship in the women’s 55-meter indoor track competition, but because two males took first and second place, she was denied the gold medal. Soule, Smith, and Nicoletti likewise have been denied medals and/or advancement opportunities.