The Corner

Sports

Connecticut Girls Resist Transgender Sports Policies

By

In today’s Wall Street Journal, I share the story of Selina Soule, a Connecticut girl who, along with two others, has filed a Title IX complaint with the Education Department due to her state’s transgender sports policy. You can read the op-ed here.

Additionally, I have spoken to one of the other complainants. She told me about her experience running against two males. After competing against them she says she thought “why am I even racing? I’m obviously going to lose. I can’t beat that. I can’t even get close.”

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Madeleine Kearns is a William F. Buckley Fellow in Political Journalism at the National Review Institute. She is from Glasgow, Scotland, and is a trained singer.

Most Popular

Sports

Breaking: Contracts Have Consequences

By
It brings me great sorrow to report that wealthy women who are paid large sums of money to play a game are unhappy with the pay structure for which their union collectively bargained and to which they themselves voluntarily agreed. The foxes have holes, and the birds the air nests; but members of the U.S. ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Real Danger of Categorical Politics

By
Conservatives talk a lot about how we don’t like identity politics. But it’s not always clear what people mean by it. Academics and intellectuals tend to mean one thing, while politicians and activists often have something slightly different in mind. Democratic politicians who engage in identity politics ... Read More