Connecticut Girls Resist Transgender Sports Policies

In today’s Wall Street Journal, I share the story of Selina Soule, a Connecticut girl who, along with two others, has filed a Title IX complaint with the Education Department due to her state’s transgender sports policy. You can read the op-ed here.

Additionally, I have spoken to one of the other complainants. She told me about her experience running against two males. After competing against them she says she thought “why am I even racing? I’m obviously going to lose. I can’t beat that. I can’t even get close.”