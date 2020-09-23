Conservatives Care More Than Liberals about the Supreme Court — Here’s Why

Senate Republicans released a report Wednesday detailing the extensive business dealings that Hunter Biden pursued with politically connected foreign nationals while his father Joe Biden was serving as vice president.
The 87-page interim report is the product of a months-long probe in which members of the ...
Former Secretary of State John Kerry falsely claimed in 2019 that he had no knowledge of Hunter Biden's role on the board of Burisma Holdings, Inc., according to the Senate report on Biden's financial dealings released on Wednesday.
Kerry was asked by a reporter from NBC News on December 8, 2019, whether he ...
The death of George Floyd has receded from the news, but the legal wrangling continues. With the trial set for March, prosecutors and defense attorneys have been bickering about plenty of second-tier details: whether the officers involved should be tried together or separately, whether certain prosecutors should ...
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and things that are so obvious that only a very expensively educated person could fail to understand them. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday,” you can do so right here. I would be grateful if you would.
Justice ...
At the Democratic National Convention, presidential hopeful Joe Biden told the audience, "This is a life-changing election. This will determine what America is going to look like for a long, long time.” Based on the status of his beloved Delaware, we should all be wary.
I’m a young Delawarean who didn’t ...
There are times, in politics, for taking half a loaf. There are times for banking your winnings. There are times for retreating to defensible ground. There are times for building political capital for the future. There are even times for taking counsel of your fears. But a political party that never, ever tries ...
President Trump gets a lot of heat for his answers to questions. Much of the criticism is appropriate, some of it is mock outrage, but one way or the other, Trump does answer the questions.
In fact, he answers hundreds more questions than his opponent. COVID has been devastating for the country, but it’s ...
I worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear.
In their offhand rhetoric — ...
The unintended consequences of the House Democrats’ anti-Trump derangement, in both infantilizing congressional oversight and foolishly pleading with the federal courts to meddle in it, are becoming manifest. On Monday, the Justice Department declined a request by House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler ...
