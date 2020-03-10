The New Age of Campaigning during the Coronavirus Outbreak

Modern American presidential campaigns are entering unchartered territory. Both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have canceled rallies scheduled for tonight, out of fears of spreading the coronavirus. “We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak.”

Communications director Kate Bedingfield issued in a released statement:

In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is cancelled. We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events in the coming days. Vice President Biden thanks all of his supporters who wanted to be with us in Cleveland this evening. Additional details on where the Vice President will address the press tonight are forthcoming.

After the number of people potentially exposed at CPAC, this probably makes sense. It’s also worth keeping in mind we have a trio of septuagenarians running for president — yes, yes, along with Tulsi Gabbard, who is on Capitol Hill today.

We are headed into an odd new chapter in American politics, where the presidential campaigns stop trying to organize big events with lots of people attending. Television and radio interviews are about to get even more important. Perhaps appearing on daytime and late-night talk shows will become a priority. (Will those shows still have in-studio audiences?) No more handshakes, no more kissing babies — this is going to be a dramatic change in how candidates usually interact with the public. [Insert a Biden-smelling-hair joke here.]

The next Democratic debate is held Sunday night in Phoenix, Ariz. Will there be an audience?