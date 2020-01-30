The Corner

World

Coronavirus and Xi Jinping’s Crisis of Legitimacy

By
China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, December 10, 2018. (Fred Dufour/Reuters)

China faces many crises. Coronavirus makes them worse.

The epidemic is the latest blow to the legitimacy of China’s ruling Communist Party and its leader Xi Jinping. When the party’s Central Committee ended term limits in March 2018, Xi emerged as China’s strongest leader since Mao Zedong. He ruled an authoritarian AI-powered surveillance state that global media hailed as the wave of the future. Or so it appeared.

The years since have not been kind to Chinese autocracy. Trade war with the United States slowed the Chinese economy and exposed divides within the nomenklatura. In March 2019, pro-democracy protests broke out in Hong Kong. They have not abated. Last November the New York Times published a stunning exposé of China’s prison-camp system in Xinjiang Province. Last month China lost face when it agreed to some of President Trump’s demands as part of a “Phase One” trade deal. A few days later Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-Wen, won reelection in a landslide.

Now comes this nasty bug. Chinese officials, in classic authoritarian fashion, responded to the outbreak by downplaying its significance and hiding its magnitude. “Partly because the government covered up the epidemic in the early stages,” writes Nick Kristof, “hospitals were not able to gather supplies, and there are now major shortages of testing kits, masks, and protective gear. Some doctors were reduced to making goggles out of plastic folders.” The bill for this negligence and corruption was paid in lives lost.

Comments

The economy also suffers. Nor do the niceties of diplomacy override the fact that China is isolated. No one has reason to take its government’s disclosures at face value. Several countries have suspended travel to China. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has called on the United States to do the same. A de facto ban may wind up taking effect as airlines and cruise ships cancel Chinese itineraries and passengers stay home rather than risk infection.

Among Xi’s initiatives is “Made in China 2025.” He wants to export supercomputers. What has he given the world instead? A public-health emergency.

Comments

Inside the Hillary Bubble

Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, "People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more." You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. "Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Inside the Hillary Bubble

Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, "People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more." You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. "Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
The Death of Cable News in One Clip

This video of Don Lemon and co., which is rocketing around the Internet this morning, reflects perfectly what I was getting at when I proposed that the media writ large has failed to live up to the challenge that President Trump presents. https://twitter.com/SteveKrak/status/1221988232528826369 CNN, from ... Read More
The Death of Cable News in One Clip

This video of Don Lemon and co., which is rocketing around the Internet this morning, reflects perfectly what I was getting at when I proposed that the media writ large has failed to live up to the challenge that President Trump presents. https://twitter.com/SteveKrak/status/1221988232528826369 CNN, from ... Read More
Impeachment Questions That Need Answering

We have at last reached the impeachment trial phase in which senators are given the opportunity to address questions to each side. Questions by the Republicans and Democrats are to be submitted and vetted by their respective leadership to avoid duplication and irrelevancy. They will then be submitted to Chief ... Read More
Impeachment Questions That Need Answering

We have at last reached the impeachment trial phase in which senators are given the opportunity to address questions to each side. Questions by the Republicans and Democrats are to be submitted and vetted by their respective leadership to avoid duplication and irrelevancy. They will then be submitted to Chief ... Read More
When There Is No Normal

One of the ancient and modern critiques of democracy is that radicals destroy norms for short-term political gain, norms that they themselves often later seek as refuge. Schadenfreude, irony, paradox, and karma are various descriptions of what happens to revolutionaries, and unfortunately the innocent, who ... Read More
When There Is No Normal

One of the ancient and modern critiques of democracy is that radicals destroy norms for short-term political gain, norms that they themselves often later seek as refuge. Schadenfreude, irony, paradox, and karma are various descriptions of what happens to revolutionaries, and unfortunately the innocent, who ... Read More