The Corner

Coronavirus Commentary: ‘We’re Living in an Age of Xenophobia’

By

Presidential biographer Jon Meachem and Richard Haass of the Council on Foreign Relations joined Morning Joe last Thursday to discuss the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus.

Joe Scarborough lamented the president’s appointment of Mike Pence as leader of the administration’s coronavirus task force; Pence, he said, has no particularly competency in “science,” and will serve as little more than a Trump sycophant.

The panel’s response was instructive (emphasis is mine):

MEACHAM: Yeah. The push and pull in our history has been between political appointees and a more professionalized civil service. [This] has come out of a progressive instinct that you actually want government to be an instrument, a competent instrument. And, it seems to me, that my greatest anxiety, aside from the impact of the virus itself, is we’re living in an age of xenophobia. And it is not impossible to imagine a scenario where blame is cast.

HAASS: That’s right.

MEACHAM: On some country or group of people, if this becomes worse.

Comments

HAASS: It’s happening in Asia.

Meachem’s remarks reveal a rather low opinion of the American people — does Meacham suspect that Americans will randomly start assaulting Asian immigrants en masse in response to the coronavirus? — but his insinuation raises a more fundamental question: Is it “xenophobic” to restrict migration to and from a particular region of the world if said region is the center of a deadly, highly contagious virus?

The correct answer should be obvious, but “it is not impossible to imagine a scenario” where Jon Meachem answers incorrectly.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

The Wrong Trump

By
The wrong Donald Trump has shown up to deal with the coronavirus. One might have expected Donald Trump, a germophobe who spent much of his campaign lambasting the Chinese, to take an aggressive approach on the Wuhan virus. You’d expect the Trump who breaks taboos and shuts things down until “our country’s ... Read More
White House

The Wrong Trump

By
The wrong Donald Trump has shown up to deal with the coronavirus. One might have expected Donald Trump, a germophobe who spent much of his campaign lambasting the Chinese, to take an aggressive approach on the Wuhan virus. You’d expect the Trump who breaks taboos and shuts things down until “our country’s ... Read More
Economy & Business

So You Want to Be Like Denmark?

By
Democratic party presidential hopefuls, such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, argue that they can create an American welfare state without raising taxes on the middle class. Bernie, in fact, likes to point to Denmark as his model, even though the country runs on a market economy. Well, a new study by ... Read More
Economy & Business

So You Want to Be Like Denmark?

By
Democratic party presidential hopefuls, such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, argue that they can create an American welfare state without raising taxes on the middle class. Bernie, in fact, likes to point to Denmark as his model, even though the country runs on a market economy. Well, a new study by ... Read More
White House

They’re Still Not Getting It

By
Not that I expect the White House to read me, but I hope someone talks some sense into Trump's ear.   The Washington Post report that the Trump administration is talking about a "targeted tax cut" as a response to this week's news means they are still treating coronavirus primarily as a problem for financial ... Read More
White House

They’re Still Not Getting It

By
Not that I expect the White House to read me, but I hope someone talks some sense into Trump's ear.   The Washington Post report that the Trump administration is talking about a "targeted tax cut" as a response to this week's news means they are still treating coronavirus primarily as a problem for financial ... Read More