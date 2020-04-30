The Corner

Economy & Business

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans Unsure They Can Make Rent Payments

By

A poll from Business Insider found that nearly one in four Americans surveyed are either unable or unsure if they will be able to afford their rent or mortgage payments tomorrow, which could portend further economic upheaval.

Ellen Cranley at Business Insider writes:

The poll, which received 1,099 responses, asked Americans if they are able to make this month’s rent or mortgage payment. While 77% of respondents said they were set to make this month’s payment, 12% said they don’t have the money and 10% said they aren’t sure if they’ll have all of it.

The results come as the latest sign of increasing financial concerns from the pandemic, which cities like New York, D.C., and Los Angeles have addressed with moratoriums on evictions. But they’ve stopped short of pausing rent.

More than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last six weeks.

With a financial system that remains tightly interwoven with real estate markets, a shock to the latter could reverberate through the former in a way that would only enhance the economic hardship many Americans are experiencing at the moment.

