Coronavirus cases and fatalities are still spiraling upward:

Italy has recorded a jump of 2,319 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with the total tally now at 12,462, Italy's Civil Protection Agency said on Wednesday.

There are now 827 coronavirus-related deaths in the country.

— CNN's Valentina Di Donato and Nicola Ruotolo

— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 11, 2020