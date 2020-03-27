It’s Best to Avoid Creating Unnecessary National Crises Because You Never Know When a Real One Might Arise

That’s one of the lessons of impeachment. It’s hard to believe, but the end of the trial was only last month, early last month, but last month. It already feels like an eon ago, and feels very small compared with our national challenge now.

Just imagine if the trial had dragged on and truly intersected with this crisis (it did overlap with the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, only no one paid much attention when Tom Cotton used breaks in the Senate trial to warn of the dangers of what was brewing in China).

Of course the Senate would have dropped the trial as soon as possible to focus on something that looms so much larger and is a true threat to the nation.