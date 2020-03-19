Coronavirus in the Middle Distance

Phil Klein:

We know that the short-term requires as much social distancing as possible. And that the long term involves, hopefully, a vaccine. . . .

So what we need is to simultaneously discuss a midterm strategy that recognizes that we live in a free society and people are going to start cracking at some point. We have to find a way of allowing people to return to some semblance of normal lives while we await a medical breakthrough — even if it is a new normal.