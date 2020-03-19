Coronavirus in the Middle Distance

We know that the short-term requires as much social distancing as possible. And that the long term involves, hopefully, a vaccine. . . .Comments
So what we need is to simultaneously discuss a midterm strategy that recognizes that we live in a free society and people are going to start cracking at some point. We have to find a way of allowing people to return to some semblance of normal lives while we await a medical breakthrough — even if it is a new normal.
COVID-19 Is the Chinese Government’s Curse upon the World
The World Health Organization and other sensitive souls have instructed us to stop referring to the new strain of coronavirus as the “Wuhan” or “Chinese” flu because of the racist connotations. I’m disinclined to curb my speech to placate Chinese propagandists — and it seems to me the aversion to ... Read More
We Are in This Crisis Because of the Decisions of the Chinese Government
As a country, we’ve got our hands full right now. But while we’re sitting in various forms of self-quarantine, we — and a lot of other people around the world — will have a lot of time to read about the Chinese government destroying samples and suppressing information about the coronavirus in ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Mnuchin: Trump Admin. Considering ‘Sending in Checks to Americans Immediately’ to Offset Coronavirus Impact
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced on Tuesday that President Trump is considering sending checks to Americans to offset the economic impact of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Those checks would be worth about $250 billion in total, part of a possible $1 trillion economic stimulus, CNN ... Read More
Trump Admin. Considering Sending $2,000 to Certain Americans During Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic: Report
The economic stimulus package to fight damage from the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic under consideration by the White House includes a proposal to send two $1,000 checks to certain Americans, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Checks would be sent to Americans below a certain income level, although it is ... Read More
Trump Admin. to Allow All Medical Personnel to Practice Across State Lines to Stem Spread of Pandemic
The Trump administration announced Wednesday that doctors will be allowed to practice across state lines, part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which continues to sicken more people across the country. Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement during the Coronavirus Task Force daily ... Read More
Coronavirus vs. the Flu: The Difference Between a 1% and 0.1% Fatality Rate Is Huge
In congressional testimony this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the top medical experts in the Trump administration, said that the new coronavirus "is ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu." On his radio show Wednesday, Rush Limbaugh was outraged that media reports focused on Fauci’s comparison between ... Read More
Why Is the U.K.’s Response to COVID-19 Such an Outlier?
It is absolutely baffling. Last Tuesday, with lockdowns spreading throughout the world as the extent of the threat posed by COVID-19 became clear, videos circulated of tens of thousands of people at a Stereophonics gig in Cardiff, Wales, jumping up and down, singing along to their favorite songs. France, ... Read More
Cuomo Praises Trump’s Coronavirus Response: ‘His Team Is On It’
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo praised the Trump administration's efforts to handle the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, after initially criticizing the federal government's response as "absurd and nonsensical." “His team is on it. They've been responsive,” Cuomo said at a press conference. “I want to ... Read More
This Could Get Very Bad and Last a Very Long Time
The COVID-19 Response Team at Imperial College London has released the results of some new simulations for the U.S. and U.K. predicting how different efforts to fight the disease might pan out. These types of exercises involve strong assumptions and will inevitably be wrong to some extent. But even with that ... Read More
