An estimated 12,469 people in the U.S. died in 2009-2010 from H1N1. Justin Fox reviews that epidemic and compares it to coronavirus. The bad news is that coronavirus has a higher fatality and hospitalization rate (the latter being important because one of the great concerns is hitting our treatment capacity). The possible good news is that we may be better able to fight it.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru