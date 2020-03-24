The Corner

Does Everyone Have COVID-19 Already?

A woman adjusts her mask while she waits in line as the city's public-health unit holds a walk-in clinic testing for coronavirus in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, March 23, 2020.

That’s more or less the question posed by a new Oxford study making the rounds, especially thanks to a Financial Times write-up. The study posits a scenario in which only 1 percent or even 0.1 percent of people are susceptible to falling severely ill from the virus. If there are 99 or 999 mild cases for every serious one, of course, a bigger share of the population has already had the virus than we previously thought. In the U.K., 40 or even 68 percent of the population might already be immune, per the study’s modeling.

But crucially, this is a possibility the paper sketches out, not an actual finding inferred from the data. As the study itself puts it, “Our overall approach rests on the assumption that only a very small proportion of the population is at risk of hospitalisable illness.” (Emphasis mine.)

Now, the paper does show that this assumption can be made to fit the observed death data. But as noted by Adam Kucharski, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, other, less rosy assumptions fit just fine as well:

Kucharski goes on to note that other sources of data on asymptomatic infections suggest far lower rates than the study posits. But to know for sure how many folks have had COVID-19 without knowing it, we need to randomly select lots of people and give them special “serology” tests that detect antibodies. The paper’s authors, in collaboration with other scientists, are planning to start doing that, and we’ll know the results soon.

I’d advise against getting carried away with this study in the meantime, but do keep your fingers crossed.

This Is Not Sustainable

Countries have experienced economic depressions before, but not usually as a matter of choice. The nationwide coronavirus shutdowns over the past two weeks have ground parts of the country to a halt. We have probably never before in our history seen so much economic activity vaporize so quickly -- within days ... Read More
When Will It End?

Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More
The Catastrophe in Italy

The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ... Read More
