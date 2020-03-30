The Corner

Maryland and Virginia Governors Prohibit Events with More Than Ten People

Governor Ralph Northam (D., Va.) and Governor Larry Hogan (R., Md.) each issued orders today in their respective states banning almost all gatherings with more than ten people in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

There are many exceptions to the general orders to stay home, including leaving home to exercise, obtain food or goods, care for someone, work at businesses that haven’t been shut down, or attend a house of worship (where no more than ten people may be present at one time).

The full text of the Virginia governor’s order is here, and the Maryland governor’s order is here.

